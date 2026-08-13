Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 460.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.54% to Rs 88.62 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma rose 460.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.54% to Rs 88.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.88.6265.878.979.203.922.731.140.211.120.20

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