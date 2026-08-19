Balaji Agro Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.57% to Rs 52.69 croreNet profit of Balaji Agro Oils reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 52.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.6945.59 16 OPM %2.071.01 -PBDT0.890.06 1383 PBT0.51-0.37 LP NP0.51-0.37 LP
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST