Balaji Agro Oils standalone net profit rises 17.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 33.62 crore

Net profit of Balaji Agro Oils rose 17.74% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.57% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.93% to Rs 148.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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