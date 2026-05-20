Balaji Amines commences commercial production of New Dimethyl Ether (DME) Plant
Balaji Amines announced that the commercial production of Dimethyl Ether (DME) has commenced successfully at Unit-IV situated at F-104, Chincholi MIDC, Solapur-413255, Maharashtra with effect from 20 May 2026 with a capacity of 1,00,000 TPA with Advanced Technology under expansion cum diversification of a new-age gas used as an alternate to LPG for fuel and aerosol applications.
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST