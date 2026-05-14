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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Amines hits the roof after Q4 profit doubles sequentially

Balaji Amines hits the roof after Q4 profit doubles sequentially

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Balaji Amines surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 1622.55 after the company reported strong earnings growth for Q4 FY26.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 63.21 crore in Q4 FY26, up 57.79% from Rs 40.06 crore in Q4 FY25 and surged 101.11% from Rs 31.43 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 11.92% YoY to Rs 394.79 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 352.73 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 19.16% sequentially from Rs 331.30 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 85.86 crore in Q4 FY26, up 59.18% from Rs 53.94 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 86.69% from Rs 45.99 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 2.55% YoY to Rs 300.54 crore in Q4 FY26. Raw material cost rose 28.02% YoY to Rs 231.25 crore, while employee expenses increased 13.81% to Rs 26.04 crore.

Interest cost increased 153.49% YoY to Rs 2.18 crore, while depreciation expense rose 8.14% to Rs 13.95 crore.

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For FY26, revenue from operations rose 2% YoY to Rs 1,424.98 crore. Profit before tax increased 9.04% to Rs 232.49 crore, while profit after tax rose 6.15% to Rs 167.20 crore.

Net cash from operating activities declined to Rs 184.04 crore in FY26 from Rs 255.44 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26.

Balaji Amines is engaged in the activity of manufacture and sale of aliphatic amines, speciality chemicals and its derivatives.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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