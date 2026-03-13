Balaji Amines plunges on raw material supply chain disruption amid West Asia conflict

Balaji Amines declined 3.11% to Rs 1,001.26 after the company announced that the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), a key input used for the production of Ammonia, has been adversely affected due to ongoing war in the Middle East.

Consequently, several Ammonia manufacturers have expressed their inability to supply the product during this period due to Force Majeure conditions.

The company said that ongoing war in the Middle East region has significantly disrupted global shipping lines, logistics networks and supply chains. Certain key suppliers of raw materials have invoked the Force Majeure clause.

As a result, Balaji Amines is currently experiencing significant logistics disruptions in the procurement of Ammonia, which is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacture of Methylamines, Ethylamines and their derivatives. The situation has arisen due to the non-availability of Ammonia. Owing to this, some of the companys plants are presently non-operational. At present, the financial and operational impact of the shortage of this key raw material cannot be estimated at this point of time.

Balaji Amines is engaged in the activity of manufacture and sale of Aliphatic Amines, speciality chemicals and its derivatives.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 5.27% to Rs 31.43 crore on 5.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.30 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

