Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 229.93% to Rs 240.29 croreNet profit of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 229.93% to Rs 240.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales240.2972.83 230 OPM %10.71-13.48 -PBDT29.42-6.05 LP PBT28.02-7.81 LP NP22.46-5.77 LP
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:58 AM IST