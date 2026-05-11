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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Inds drops after Q4 PAT slumps 18% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Balkrishna Inds drops after Q4 PAT slumps 18% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Balkrishna Industries declined 4.37% to Rs 2,164.30 after the company's standalone net profit fell 18.5% to Rs 295.09 crore despite 7.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,941.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 16.91% YoY to Rs 394.99 crore in Q4 March 2026.

Sales volume rose 5% to 85,820 MT in Q4 FY26 compared with 82,062 MT in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 663 crore in Q4 FY26, registering de-growth of 6% compared with Rs 703 crore uin Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 22.9% in Q4 FY26 as against 24.8% in Q4 FY25.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended payment of final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for year ended 31st March 2026.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of "off-highway tyres" (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all terrain vehicles (ATV).

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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