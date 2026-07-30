Balkrishna Inds surges after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 432 cr

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) rallied 8.12% to Rs 2250.15 the company reported a 50.47% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 432.10 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 287.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 24.79% YoY to Rs 3,444.70 crore during the quarter, driven by healthy volume growth and steady demand across key markets.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 48.73% YoY to Rs 581.95 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 391.28 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA increased 7% to Rs 703 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 656 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Margin contracted to 20.6% in Q1 FY27 as against 23.8% in Q1 FY26.

Sales volume climbed 16% YoY to 93,770 metric tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY27, compared with 80,664 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's off-highway tyres (OHT) business, which contributed around 90% of total revenue during the quarter, continued to witness a stable operating environment in Europe, while the Indian market delivered an exceptional performance.

. Meanwhile, the board of directors declared a first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2026-27. The company has fixed 4 August 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling "off-highway tyres" (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

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