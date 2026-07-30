Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Inds surges after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 432 cr

Balkrishna Inds surges after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 432 cr

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) rallied 8.12% to Rs 2250.15 the company reported a 50.47% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 432.10 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 287.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 24.79% YoY to Rs 3,444.70 crore during the quarter, driven by healthy volume growth and steady demand across key markets.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 48.73% YoY to Rs 581.95 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 391.28 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA increased 7% to Rs 703 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 656 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Margin contracted to 20.6% in Q1 FY27 as against 23.8% in Q1 FY26.

 

Sales volume climbed 16% YoY to 93,770 metric tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY27, compared with 80,664 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's off-highway tyres (OHT) business, which contributed around 90% of total revenue during the quarter, continued to witness a stable operating environment in Europe, while the Indian market delivered an exceptional performance.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex breaks small range, rises 100 pts; Waaree Energies shares drop 6%

Thangamayil Jewellery share price tanked 10 per cent for the second consecutive day.

Thangamayil Jewellery hits 10% lower band for 2nd day. What's ailing stock?

Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: 34-35% revenue growth likely; PAT to stay muted

Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: 34-35% revenue growth likely; PAT to stay muted

Iran, Tehran, US-Iran, US, Iran, Iran war

Jordanian air defences intercept, shoot down 5 missiles launched from Iran

Lok Sabha, LS

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests, sloganeering

. Meanwhile, the board of directors declared a first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2026-27. The company has fixed 4 August 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling "off-highway tyres" (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Drilling gains after securing 3-year ONGC contract for rig Jindal Pioneer

Jindal Drilling gains after securing 3-year ONGC contract for rig Jindal Pioneer

GACM Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GACM Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SML Mahindra Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SML Mahindra Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MTAR Tech hits the roof after Q1 PAT zooms 365% YoY

MTAR Tech hits the roof after Q1 PAT zooms 365% YoY

Provigil Surveillance wins order from GAIL (India)

Provigil Surveillance wins order from GAIL (India)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastEU AI ActIndo-MIM Share PriceLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsAnti-Paper Leak Bill