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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 2932.82 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 18.75% to Rs 299.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 2932.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2752.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.89% to Rs 1243.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1654.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 10823.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10446.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2932.822752.38 7 10823.0810446.95 4 OPM %21.8222.29 -21.2523.52 - PBDT599.80663.38 -10 2418.642868.05 -16 PBT400.94485.15 -17 1643.682187.39 -25 NP299.46368.55 -19 1243.101654.96 -25

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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