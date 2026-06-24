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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries Deputy CFO Ravi Narayan Joshi resigns

Balkrishna Industries Deputy CFO Ravi Narayan Joshi resigns

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Balkrishna Industries informed that Ravi Narayan Joshi, deputy chief financial officer and a member of the company's senior management personnel, has tendered his resignation.

According to the company, Joshi's resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 25 July 2026. In his resignation letter, he stated that that the decision was taken to pursue the next phase of his professional journey.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling "off-highway tyres" (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all-terrain vehicles (ATV).

The companys standalone net profit fell 18.5% to Rs 295.09 crore despite a 7.08% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,941.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.29% to Rs 2,225.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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