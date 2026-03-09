Monday, March 09, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup, Northern Spirits Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd and DCM Shriram International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 March 2026.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 12.64 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1990 shares in the past one month.

 

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup lost 19.38% to Rs 9.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2205 shares in the past one month.

Northern Spirits Ltd crashed 13.81% to Rs 109.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12109 shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd plummeted 12.09% to Rs 124.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 404 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram International Ltd fell 11.99% to Rs 54.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17215 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

