Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4515.85% to Rs 84.47 croreNet Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 80.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 43.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4515.85% to Rs 84.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.471.83 4516 OPM %-50.63-941.53 -PBDT-78.67-41.04 -92 PBT-80.73-43.47 -86 NP-80.51-43.44 -85
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST