Ballarpur Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4515.85% to Rs 84.47 crore

Net Loss of Ballarpur Industries reported to Rs 80.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 43.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4515.85% to Rs 84.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.84.471.83-50.63-941.53-78.67-41.04-80.73-43.47-80.51-43.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News