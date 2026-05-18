Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 12.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.32% to Rs 743.91 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 12.47% to Rs 84.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 743.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 608.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.00% to Rs 276.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 265.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 2717.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2515.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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