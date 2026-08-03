Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 3.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 748.73 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 3.60% to Rs 71.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 748.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 680.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.748.73680.6613.3312.2297.6185.9177.9371.4171.4168.93

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