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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 1.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Sales rise 9.90% to Rs 751.14 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 1.86% to Rs 45.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.90% to Rs 751.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 683.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales751.14683.48 10 OPM %13.5912.55 -PBDT114.31103.92 10 PBT94.6289.43 6 NP45.4944.66 2

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST