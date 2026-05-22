Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 12.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 746.32 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 12.17% to Rs 54.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 746.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 611.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.94% to Rs 178.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 2727.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2526.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales746.32611.00 22 2727.552526.38 8 OPM %15.5615.87 -13.2212.76 - PBDT143.89123.44 17 441.50410.39 8 PBT115.49107.28 8 365.42350.11 4 NP54.1148.24 12 178.39171.63 4
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:12 AM IST