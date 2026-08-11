Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 1636.79 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 14.39% to Rs 44.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 1636.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1542.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1636.791542.276.968.70102.84116.7958.5373.0844.1551.57

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