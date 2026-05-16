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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 1603.99 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 30.36% to Rs 159.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 1603.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1503.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.38% to Rs 378.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 436.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 6271.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5415.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1603.991503.68 7 6271.155415.38 16 OPM %17.7624.29 -11.8213.00 - PBDT280.86354.83 -21 737.33734.79 0 PBT236.17311.70 -24 560.15562.25 0 NP159.57229.12 -30 378.46436.92 -13

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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