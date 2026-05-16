Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 1603.99 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 30.36% to Rs 159.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 1603.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1503.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.38% to Rs 378.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 436.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 6271.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5415.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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