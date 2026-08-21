Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2026.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2026.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd crashed 6.07% to Rs 720 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 664.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd lost 4.43% to Rs 25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd shed 3.61% to Rs 345.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Britannia Industries Ltd fell 3.50% to Rs 5354.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24815 shares in the past one month.