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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balu Forge acquires state-of-the-art ring rolling production line

Balu Forge acquires state-of-the-art ring rolling production line

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Balu Forge Industries announced the successful acquisition of a state-of-the-art ring rolling production line capable of producing forged rings up to 6.7 meters in Outer Diameter (OD).

With this acquisition, Balu Forge Industries becomes one of the largest ring rolling facilities in India, significantly expanding the nation's domestic heavy manufacturing capabilities.

By commissioning machinery of this unprecedented scale, the company is perfectly positioned to meet the escalating demands of next-generation infrastructure, heavy industry, and advanced technology sectors. Balu Forge Industries is now better positioned to drastically reducing the reliance on imported ultra-large forged & precision machined parts. The ring rolling production line will commence the production trial before the end of 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST