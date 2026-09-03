Balu Forge Industries acquires major ring rolling production line

Balu Forge Industries has announced the successful acquisition of a ring rolling production line capable of producing forged rings up to 6.7 meters in outer diameter (OD).

The ring rolling production line is equipped with maximum outer diameter of up to 6.7 metres and maximum ring weight of up to 18,000 Kgs (18 metric tons) per product. This acquisition adds 18,000 tons of specialized heavy ring rolling capacity with a high-value-addition product line.

The ring rolling production line will commence the production trial before the end of 2026.

By commissioning machinery of this scale, the company is better positioned to meet the rising demands of next-generation infrastructure, heavy industry, and advanced technology sectors.

Trimaan Chandock, executive director, Balu Forge Industries, said: "This is a landmark moment not just for Balu Forge Industries Ltd, but for the Indian manufacturing sector as a whole.

Bringing one of the largest ring rolling machines in the country empowers us to forge components of staggering scale and complexity. We are unlocking new frontiers in renewable energy, defence, and heavy industries, proving that world-class, ultra-large-scale manufacturing is thriving right here in India."

Balu Forge Industries is a leading Indian precision engineering company delivering forged and machined components across multiple global industries. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio, which supports diverse applications in automotive, industrial vehicles, earthmoving equipment, wind energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, railways, marine, and agriculture.

The company had reported 15.89% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 66.09 crore on a 28.95% increase in revenue to Rs 300.71 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 582.70 on the BSE.

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