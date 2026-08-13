Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 300.71 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 15.89% to Rs 66.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 300.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.300.71233.2028.1930.9984.0471.7380.7370.0466.0957.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News