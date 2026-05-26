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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balu Forge surges after securing maiden contract from aerospace industry

Balu Forge surges after securing maiden contract from aerospace industry

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Balu Forge Industries jumped 7.08% to Rs 499 after the company announced that it has received its first commercial purchase order for the supply of precision engineered components to US-based Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc.

The company stated that this order marks BFIL's official foray into the global aerospace industry, a sector characterized by stringent quality controls, complex metallurgy, and high-precision manufacturing requirements.

With the purchase order in place and the tooling successfully paid for as of today, the company is on track to initiate production and meet the rigorous delivery timelines expected in the aviation industry, BFIL said in a statement.

 

Balu Forge Industries is a leading Indian precision engineering company delivering forged and machined components across multiple global industries. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio, which supports diverse applications in automotive, industrial vehicles, earthmoving equipment, wind energy, aerospace, defence, oil and gas, railways, marine, and agriculture.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 20.47% to Rs 71.09 crore on a 21.63% increase in revenue to Rs 311.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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