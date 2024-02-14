Sensex (    %)
                        
Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 20.26 crore
Net profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales20.2616.51 23 OPM %4.396.36 -PBDT0.700.81 -14 PBT0.600.68 -12 NP0.430.50 -14
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

