Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 20.26 croreNet profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales20.2616.51 23 OPM %4.396.36 -PBDT0.700.81 -14 PBT0.600.68 -12 NP0.430.50 -14
