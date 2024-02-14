Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.71% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.71% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.20.2616.514.396.360.700.810.600.680.430.50