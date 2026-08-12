Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 5.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.03% to Rs 84.70 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 5.04% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 84.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.84.7088.2610.6510.336.166.424.654.953.393.57

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