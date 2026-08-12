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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 5.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 5.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales decline 4.03% to Rs 84.70 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 5.04% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 84.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.7088.26 -4 OPM %10.6510.33 -PBDT6.166.42 -4 PBT4.654.95 -6 NP3.393.57 -5

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST