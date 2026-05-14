Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 98.61 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 60.58% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 98.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.58% to Rs 10.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 393.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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