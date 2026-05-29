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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net loss of BAMPSL Securities reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.37% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.21% to Rs 21.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.695.08 12 21.7423.43 -7 OPM %-29.881.18 -2.815.68 - PBDT-1.700.41 PL 0.611.82 -66 PBT-1.700.41 PL 0.611.82 -66 NP-1.270.31 PL 0.401.35 -70

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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