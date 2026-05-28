Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.58% to Rs 6.51 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads declined 16.67% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.72% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 25.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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