Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 18.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.89% to Rs 9.06 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 18.03% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.89% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.066.2115.0114.811.321.160.970.800.720.61

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