Banas Finance consolidated net profit declines 19.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 407.56% to Rs 20.81 croreNet profit of Banas Finance declined 19.98% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 407.56% to Rs 20.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3806.90% to Rs 11.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.38% to Rs 57.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.814.10 408 57.2343.23 32 OPM %50.17-115.37 -18.07-41.18 - PBDT10.61-4.62 LP 12.41-17.58 LP PBT10.60-4.62 LP 12.40-17.59 LP NP6.818.51 -20 11.330.29 3807
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:14 AM IST