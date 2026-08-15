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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banas Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Banas Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Sales decline 84.66% to Rs 2.99 crore

Net profit of Banas Finance declined 53.25% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 84.66% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.9919.49 -85 OPM %95.9948.38 -PBDT2.879.56 -70 PBT2.879.55 -70 NP4.9710.63 -53

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:24 AM IST