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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 3.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 3.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1091.10 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 3.95% to Rs 147.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1091.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 868.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.94% to Rs 481.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 3867.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3187.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1091.10868.40 26 3867.433187.24 21 OPM %20.6324.68 -17.6119.18 - PBDT242.47225.18 8 757.16628.55 20 PBT182.86189.67 -4 622.65534.21 17 NP147.43153.50 -4 481.68391.80 23

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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