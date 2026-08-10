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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 21.83% to Rs 1173.41 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 11.74% to Rs 122.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 1173.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 963.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1173.41963.14 22 OPM %18.1618.89 -PBDT213.66188.62 13 PBT178.61164.25 9 NP122.38109.52 12

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST