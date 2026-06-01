Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 209.31% to Rs 26.26 crore

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 209.31% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.24% to Rs 62.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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