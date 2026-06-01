Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 209.31% to Rs 26.26 croreNet profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 209.31% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.24% to Rs 62.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.268.49 209 62.9236.96 70 OPM %3.086.36 -4.617.66 - PBDT0.370.73 -49 1.412.30 -39 PBT0.120.20 -40 0.441.32 -67 NP0.090.15 -40 0.450.55 -18
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST