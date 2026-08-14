Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit rises 3300.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 195.68% to Rs 23.95 croreNet profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech rose 3300.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 195.68% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.958.10 196 OPM %6.477.78 -PBDT1.130.17 565 PBT0.920.04 2200 NP0.680.02 3300
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST