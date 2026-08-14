Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit rises 3300.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 195.68% to Rs 23.95 crore

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech rose 3300.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 195.68% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.958.106.477.781.130.170.920.040.680.02

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