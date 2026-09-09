Bandhan Bank allots 35,768 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 35,768 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employee(s) of the Bank, upon exercise of the vested Options under the ESOP. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 16,11,14,73,480/- comprising of 1,61,11,47,348 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.