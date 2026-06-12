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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank allots 60,044 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank allots 60,044 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Bandhan Bank has allotted 60,044 equity shares under ESOP on 12 June 2026. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 16,11,01,79,560/- comprising of 1,61,10,17,956 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 16,11,07,80,000/- comprising of 1,61,10,78,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.
 

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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