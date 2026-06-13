Bandhan Bank allots 60,044 equity shares under ESOP

Bandhan Bank has allotted 60,044 equity shares under ESOP on 12 June 2026. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 16,11,01,79,560/- comprising of 1,61,10,17,956 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 16,11,07,80,000/- comprising of 1,61,10,78,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.