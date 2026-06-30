Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri resigns

Bandhan Bank has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Rajeev Mantri, has tendered his resignation, citing the pursuit of another opportunity for career growth.

According to the bank, Mantris resignation was 29 June 2026. In line with the banks policies, his last working day as CFO and KMP will be 25 September 2026.

Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 68% to Rs 530 crore on 3.2% increase in net total income to Rs 3,570 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.49% to Rs 203.35 on the BSE.

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