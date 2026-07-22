Bandhan Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.15, down 16.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.92% slide in NIFTY and a 2% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.15, down 16.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 23979.9. The Sensex is at 76717.04, down 0.97%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost around 15.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27881.4, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1312.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 175.14, down 15.78% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 3.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.92% slide in NIFTY and a 2% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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