Bandhan Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.47, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 0.59% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.47, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 19.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27247.9, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.9, down 0.85% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 2.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 0.59% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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