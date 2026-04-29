Bandhan Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2026.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2026.

Bandhan Bank Ltd surged 12.20% to Rs 200.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd spiked 9.78% to Rs 191.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98611 shares in the past one month.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 8.69% to Rs 1749.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12020 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd exploded 8.47% to Rs 3118.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd rose 7.25% to Rs 1582. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26095 shares in the past one month.