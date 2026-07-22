Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Medplus Health Services Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2026.

Medplus Health Services Ltd, Tips Music Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2026.

Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 16.73% to Rs 173.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Medplus Health Services Ltd lost 14.51% to Rs 680. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32583 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd crashed 12.71% to Rs 621.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27885 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd corrected 7.36% to Rs 241.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd plummeted 6.23% to Rs 716.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

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