Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 2.48%, gains for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.93, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.94% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% slide in NIFTY and a 3.3% slide in the Nifty Private Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.93, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 23849.9. The Sensex is at 75777.13, down 0.12%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 5.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26638.8, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 211.57, up 2.15% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 23.94% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% slide in NIFTY and a 3.3% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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