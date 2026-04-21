Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 0.87%, gains for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.96, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 1.71% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.96, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 19.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26995.4, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 176.92, up 0.97% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 5% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 1.71% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.