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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank rises after total deposits grow 7% YoY in Q1

Bandhan Bank rises after total deposits grow 7% YoY in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Bandhan Bank added 3.27% after the company reported total deposits increased 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,64,886 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 1,54,666 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The bank's total deposits declined 0.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,66,344 crore reported as of 31 March 2026.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 42,930 crore as of 30 June 2026, down 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.0% QoQ.

The retail-to-total deposits ratio improved to 73.96% as of 30 June 2026, compared with 68.22% as of 30 June 2025 and 73.67% as of 31 March 2026.

The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 48,478 crore as of 30 June 2026, up 15.8% YoY but down 0.6% QoQ.

 

The CASA ratio improved to 29.40% as of 30 June 2026, compared with 27.06% as of 30 June 2025 and 29.31% as of 31 March 2026.

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Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased 16.4% YoY to Rs 1,55,513 crore as of 30 June 2026. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) rose 0.8% from Rs 1,54,233 crore as of 31 March 2026.

The bank's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at approximately 146.65% as of 30 June 2026. Pan-bank collection efficiency (excluding NPAs) remained at approximately 98.9% in June 2026. Collection efficiency for the emerging entrepreneurs' business (EEB) segment stood at 98.5%, while that for the non-EEB segment was 99.4% in June 2026.

Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks. The banks standalone net profit jumped 68% to Rs 530 crore on a 3.2% increase in net total income to Rs 3,570 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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