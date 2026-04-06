Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 10% YoY in Q4 FY26

Bandhan Bank reported total deposits rose by 10% to Rs 166,344 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to Rs 151,212 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The bank's total deposits rose by 6.1% compared with the Rs 156,724 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 43,797 crore in Q4 FY26, down 6.9% YoY but rose 1.1% QoQ.

The retail-to-total deposits ratio rose to 73.67% in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to 68.88% recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 48,751 crore in Q4 FY26, up 2.8% YoY and 14.1% QoQ.

The CASA ratio declined to 29.31% in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to 31.37% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 and 27.26% in the quarter ended December 2025.

Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased by 12.6% to Rs 154,235 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 136,995 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) advanced 6.2% from Rs 145,224 crore.

The bank's LCR as of 31 March 2026 stood approximately at 131.76%. Collection efficiency for the month of March 2026 was approximately 98.9%, compared with 98.1% in March 2025. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 98.6%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 99.3% in March 2026.

Bandhan Bank is a private sector bank. The bank's distribution network spans over 6,500 outlets.

The bank reported an 83.9% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 205.99 crore on a 7.8% increase in total income to Rs 6,122.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's standalone net profit and total income declined 51.79% and 7.11%, respectively, in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell 1.03% to Rs 144.70 on the BSE.