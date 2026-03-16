Bandhan Bank slumps after reports of promoter stake sale plan

Bandhan Bank fell 8.12% to Rs 161.35 after media reports said its promoter, Bandhan Financial Services, is exploring options such as a stake sale or an initial public offering (IPO) to facilitate investor exits.

According to reports, Bandhan Financial Services has appointed global investment banker Jefferies to evaluate options including selling shares to private equity investors or launching an IPO.

The move is aimed at providing an exit route for long-term institutional investors such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and GIC Ventures. It may also help address regulatory requirements related to promoter shareholding in the bank.

Promoter group entities currently hold a 39.74% stake in Bandhan Bank.

Bandhan Financial Services is the promoter entity of Bandhan Bank.

Meanwhile, the stock exchanges have sought clarification from Bandhan Bank regarding the media report on a possible promoter stake sale. The companys response is awaited.

Bandhan Bank is a private sector bank. The bank's distribution network spans more than 6,350 outlets.

The bank reported a 83.9% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 205.99 crore on 7.8% increase in total income to Rs Rs 6,122.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the company's standalone net profit and total income declined 51.79% and 7.11%, respectively in Q3 FY26.

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