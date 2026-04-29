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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 68.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 68.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income decline 0.10% to Rs 5428.43 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 68.02% to Rs 534.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 317.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 0.10% to Rs 5428.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5433.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.43% to Rs 1223.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2745.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 1.18% to Rs 21689.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21948.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income5428.435433.86 0 21689.1121948.23 -1 OPM %48.3842.13 -45.4650.64 - PBDT764.15311.18 146 1733.813623.28 -52 PBT764.15311.18 146 1733.813623.28 -52 NP534.14317.90 68 1223.562745.30 -55

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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